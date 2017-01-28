How police officer stole my son, sold him for N600,000 – Imo woman

Chidiebube Okeoma, Owerri Mrs Stella Ezinne Ike, the mother of the four-month-old baby boy allegedly kidnapped by a police corporal, Uche Odoemena, has narrated how the incident happened. Ike claimed that the policeman, popularly known as Prince, snatched her baby at gun point in front of her husband. She also said a lady aided Prince […]

