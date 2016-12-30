How wrong policies threw economy into recession

It is a tale of hunger, anguish, mass job losses, low purchasing power, factory closures and bankruptcy as Nigeria battles with its arguably worst ever recession. OYETUNJI ABIOYE examines major economic policy timelines and reports that the gruelling recession was avoidable Mr. Shola Adekunle was living a good life until June this year when he […]

