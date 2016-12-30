How wrong policies threw economy into recession

Posted December 30, 2016 5:26 am by Comments

It is a tale of hunger, anguish, mass job losses, low purchasing power, factory closures and bankruptcy as Nigeria battles with its arguably worst ever recession. OYETUNJI ABIOYE examines major economic policy timelines and reports that the gruelling recession was avoidable Mr. Shola Adekunle was living a good life until June this year when he […]

The post How wrong policies threw economy into recession appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Nairabet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigerian economy in recession, says Agbakoba Nike Popoola and Ramon Oladimeji A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), says the country’s...
  2. Jonathan, Buhari’s policies plunged Nigeria into recession – Ezekwesili Oyetunji Abioye A former Minister of Solid Minerals, Mrs. Obi Ezekwesili, has said the administrations of former President Goodluck Jonathan...
  3. Poor management of economy by APC, cause of recession – PDP The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, says the current economic recession being witnessed in the country was not caused by the...
  4. Take advantage of recession to revamp economy, Akinyemi urges FG A former Minister of External Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, has urged the Federal Government to take advantage of the current...
  5. Economy Not Yet In Recession – Udo Udoma Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udo Udoma has denied reports that Nigeria’s economy has plunged into recession. This...
  6. Economic Recession: CBN’s Intervention Policies Are Faulty – LCCI More Nigerians have continued to pick holes in some of the policies introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),...
  7. Recession: Economist advises FG to come up with ingenious policies An economist, Dr Aminu Usman, has advised the Federal Government to come up with ingenious policies to help the country...
  8. PDP to APC: Your poor mgt of economy, cause of recession .Accuses APC of lack of vision, incompetence . Says, policies, statements by key government actors have not been business friendly...
  9. Recession: FG releases fresh N350bn to boost economy Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja The Federal Government in a bid to stimulate economic activities says it is releasing additional N350bn for...
  10. Nigerian’s economy in recession with ‘record’ low foreign investment Nigeria’s economy nosedived into a recession official data revealed Wednesday with oil production hammered by militant attacks on pipelines and...

< YOHAIG home