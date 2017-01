Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta A couple who were said to be returning to Lagos from a trip to their hometown in Enugu State, were said to have died in auto crash which happened on Monday in Sagamu axis, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, in Ogun State. The couple who were travelling in their black Honda CRV with the […]

The post Husband, wife, son die in Ogun auto accident appeared first on Punch Newspapers.