I couldn’t name my daughter because Rayce abused my family, says Danku

Tofarati Ige

Popular artiste manager, Yusuf Adepitan, aka Danku, is blowing hot at the moment because of the negative stories that have been circulating in the media about him and one of his artistes, Rayce.

It will be recalled that Danku recently took to his website to rant that no artiste should mess with his family name, otherwise, they would face the consequences. Many took it to mean that the warning was directed at Rayce and Oritsefemi. Clarifying his statement to Sunday Scoop, Danku said, “I didn’t say they are owing me money. I only addressed my statement to Rayce and Oritsefemi’s family, as well as Jebon Records. I just want them to know that I’m a true son of the soil from Eti-Osa Local Government in Lagos. On the day I made that statement, I just had my first child and daughter. My family was supposed to give her a name but they didn’t because of how Rayce has been abusing my surname in the media. And it is affecting my family members, even those in the US. Meanwhile the Adepitan family can buy any of them 100 times over.

I’ve been in the industry for over 16 years and I’ve never revealed my true status as a billionaire’s son just because I wanted to stoop low to the level of the artistes that I manage. It is just unfortunate that many of them get carried away along the line. If any artiste disrespects my father’s name, all I have to do is report them to my local government, which encompasses Lekki that all of them are shouting about, and they would be taken care of. I don’t know about the N400m house Oritsefemi is said to have moved to in Lekki; all I am concerned about is music.”

Confirming that the artistes still have management contracts with him, Danku said, “Oritsefemi and Rayce are still my boys because they signed management deals with me and it has not expired. Maybe when they finish their nonsense publicity stunt, their brains would return to normal. For any artiste that is ungrateful to his or her manager, that is their cup of tea. It is a normal thing in the business and that can never discourage me from working with other artistes. I have been there before these artistes came into the industry. I have, at different times, managed artistes like Konga, Slimjoe, Lace, Terry G and Klever Jay.”

On what next he has up his sleeves, Danku said, “I will be releasing my own song, Dem No Dey Tell Person, featuring Pasuma and Oritsefemi soon. Though I didn’t sing in the song, but I am the owner of the song as I am the one that brought the artistes together to sing it for me.”

