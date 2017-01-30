I joined gang to raise money for business – Kidnapper

Posted January 30, 2017 7:26 am by Comments

Adelani Adepegba, Abuja A key suspect in the abduction of five students and three teachers of Nigerian Turkish International College, Bekewei Agbojule, says he participated in the kidnapping to raise money for a business. He explained that he was invited to join the operation by a gang member identified simply as America. The indigene of […]

The post I joined gang to raise money for business – Kidnapper appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. I went into robbery to raise money for my sister’s burial – Suspect A 46-year-old truck driver, Obi Ebong, who was nabbed by the police in the Ikotun area of Lagos State, has...
  2. Why I joined APC – Ken Nnamani Ihuoma Chiedozie, Enugu A former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani, on Sunday formally joined the All Progressives Congress. Nnamani was...
  3. Police arrest members of gang that killed couple Success Nwogu, Ilorin A  robbery gang member, Timothy Ajayi, on  Thursday admitted that his gang robbed and killed a couple...
  4. “I Specialize In Money Rituals And Spiritual Bath” – Gang Leader ‘Okadigbo’ (Photo) A leader of a four man gang, Segun akuntola and his accomplices have been arrested by the operatives of the...
  5. Police apprehends Lagos most wanted pastor kidnapper TVC E. The Lagos state police command has arrested the most wanted kidnapper and militant leader in Nigeria’s commercial capital...
  6. Army Arrests Notorious Kidnapping Gang In Abia Men of the 14 Brigade Nigerian Army, have arrested a notorious kidnapping gang which has been operating between Aba and...
  7. KIDNAPPING: Festac gang targets $1m from victims In 2011, after the decomposing body of a Lagos-based wealthy business man, Chief Uzodike (not real name), who was earlier...
  8. ‘One chance’ robbery suspect says ‘business’ dull ‘One Chance’ robbery suspects on parade Kazeem Ugbodaga One of the six suspects of three different ‘One-Chance’ gangs arrested by...
  9. Brazil-Colombia friendly proposed to raise money for Chapecoense The South American sides could play at the Maracana on January 22 to help raise money for Chapecoense after last...
  10. Three gang rape woman, livestream it on Facebook Three young men suspected of gang raping a woman in Sweden and livestreaming the attack on Facebook have been detained,...

< YOHAIG home