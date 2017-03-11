I need a husband that truly serves God –Waje

with ’Nonye Ben-Nwankwo and Ademola Olonilua

Although popular singer, Waje, has been blessed in her career, performing for kings, queens, presidents and other dignitaries as well as picking up accolades both in Nigeria and abroad, she has not been so lucky in her love life.

In a chat with Saturday Beats, the single mother of one refused to say if there was a love interest in her life but she was quick to say what she looks out for in a man.

According to her, the most important thing she looks out for in a man is one who is God-fearing.

The singer said, “I have not ruled out the concept of love and re-marrying from my life, I can never do that. I look for certain criteria in a man and the first is that he has to be God-fearing. I don’t need a passive God-fearing man; he has to really invest in his faith.

“The only way I can love someone completely and unconditionally is if I experience a bigger kind of love and that is God’s love. I also like a man who is not afraid to be expressive and who is not afraid to support someone who is hard working and in the public domain. He should not put restrictions on me and must know that this is my job and would allow me shine. Also I would want a hardworking person. He does not have to have about $ 10m in his bank account but when you see someone who is hard working, it means that no matter how many times we fall, we would rise again. He has to be easy on the eyes as well. I don’t care much about his height but he should be a bit tall because I am a tall person.”

Waje released her debut album, ‘Words Aren’t Just Enough,’ about three years ago but while speaking to Saturday Beats, she said that her sophomore album is near completion. She said that her new album would sample a lot of music genres and she would not allow herself to be put in a box. To give her teeming fans a taste of what she has in store for them, she released her first song last week titled, ‘Mountain,’ and has embarked on a project called, ‘the mountain project.’

She said, “What initiated the project was the song because it has been a while I released a material. As a musician, you should create content that is sellable and that is why I named the song ‘Mountain.’ It represents the struggle we are going through and it has not been a very easy time for people financially.”

