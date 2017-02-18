I raped 200 women, slaughtered 500 —Terrorist

Twenty-one-year-old Islamic terrorist captured by security forces has admitted killing hundreds of people and raping “more than 200 women.” The militant had described how he moved from home to home, raping terrified women. He also told of how he slaughtered around 500 victims — either by beheading them or by putting a blindfold on them and […]

The post I raped 200 women, slaughtered 500 —Terrorist appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

  1. Akwara sam February 18th, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    The young man that raped 200 women & killed over 500 people should be sentence by hanging publicly to stand as warning to the rest of his gang

