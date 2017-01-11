I starved him of sex because he is wayward, wife tells court

Posted January 11, 2017 4:26 pm by Comments

An Ado-Ekiti Customary Court on Wednesday dissolved a 12-year-old marriage on the grounds of constant fighting and ?lack of care for the children. The court granted the petition of Mr. Julius Ajala, who accused his wife, Kemi, of lack of respect, lack of care for their children and denial of sex. Julius, 50?, also submitted […]

The post I starved him of sex because he is wayward, wife tells court appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. My wife starved me of sex, so i became a rapist – husband tells court A middle-aged father, Ojo Adewole on Wednesday told an Ikole Customary Court in Ekiti that he was involved in rape...
  2. My wife has no respect, man tells court A 37-year-old man, Mr Kolawole Ademola, on Monday asked an Ado-Ekiti Customary Court to dissolve his 10-year-old marriage to his...
  3. My wife starves me of sex, 77-year-old tells court A 77-year-old retired engineer on Wednesday pleaded with an Agboyi-Ketu Customary Court in Lagos to dissolve his 23-year-old marriage, alleging...
  4. I want divorce, my wife wants to kill me, man tells court Nosa Akenzua, Asaba A 65-year-old husband has dragged his wife before an Asaba High Court, seeking divorce over alleged harlotry...
  5. ‘My husband has starved me of sex for 7 years’ – Woman tells court A sexually frustrated mother of three simply identified as Jelila has urged a court in Ibadan to dissolve her marriage...
  6. My wife denies me of sex, 75-yr-old man tells court Ado-Ekiti—An Ado-Ekiti customary court, yesterday, dissolved the 26-year marriage between a bricklayer, James Kayode Oguntuase and his wife, Felicia, over...
  7. Sex-starved wife sacks husband Sex-starved wife sacks huAn Igando Customary Court in Lagos State, on Thursday, dissolved the 14-year-old marriage between one Adeola Adelani, 39,...
  8. My wife is an ‘unrepentant adulterer’, man tells court Worried by his wife’s adulterous acts, Mr Azeez Adeshina, on Wednesday approached the Ikorodu Customary Court in Lagos State to...
  9. Sex-starved wife secures divorce as court dissolves 14-yr-old marriage An Igando Customary Court in Lagos on Thursday dissolved the 14-year-old marriage between one Mrs Adeola Adelani and her husband,...
  10. Man Tells Court His Wife Tells Him To ”Ask Google’ Anytime He Asks Where She Is.. A commercial driver, Taiwo Oladepo a 35 year old father of four on Wednesday prayed an Agege Customary Court in...

< YOHAIG home