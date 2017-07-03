‘I want to be remembered for having world’s biggest hips’

Bobbi-Jo Westley wants to win the prize for having the world’s largest hips!

Her hips measure around 91 inches and she’s on the way to challenging the record of 99 inches.

One would have thought that Westley would guzzle down more junk food to increase her size, but she insists she likes good food.

The mother of five has an army of ‘chubby chasers’ who can’t get enough of her charms in steamy online webcam sessions.

Westley said, “I’m very confident and it’s my body; so, if I want to show the world me naked or in bra and panties, that’s what I choose to do.”

The 43-year-old from Pennsylvania, however, admits that her butt and heavy legs make being a mum tricky.

“I would like to run and play with my kids, like being in a swimming pool and being able to get out without help,” she said.

Despite her difficulties and health worries, Westley said that her body is a benefit and not a bane. She said she gets 40 t0 50 messages every day.

“People often think it is fake and that I have had surgeries.

“But I’m definitely 100 per cent real. I get 40 to 50 messages a day from men asking if they can marry me or have a baby with me. They really like my confidence.

“Some people mock me and my size, but I don’t pay any attention to negativity… My hips and my butt are what makes me.”

“I want to be remembered for something, and I think having the world’s biggest hips is what I was meant to be remembered for.”

She was diagnosed with an under-active thyroid six years ago and she puts her weight gain down to that. When nutritionist Nadia Sharifi visited Bobbi-Jo recently, she wasn’t convinced that that was the explanation, adding that she was a ‘ticking time bomb’ and that her current lifestyle could result in an early death. ‘It’s literally a life or death choice at this point,’ she says. ‘Hormones, or thyroid issues, or blood type or ancestry might play a little part, but ultimately it’s down to what we put into our mouth. ‘When we’re talking about her veins, she can have a block very easily. She is really, truly a ticking time bomb.’ Despite that stark warning, Bobbi-Jo says that her ultimate aim is to be crowned the proud owner of the world’s biggest hips and that she doesn’t want to lose weight until she’s achieved her goal.