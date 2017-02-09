I want to revive performance poetry in FCT –Chukwumerije

Posted February 9, 2017 2:26 am by Comments

Unknown to most people living outside the Federal Capital Territory, literary activities have been flourishing there for some time now. Within the last few years, a number of literary and cultural organisations, including the popular Abuja Literary Society and the Association of Nigerian Authors, as well as theatre production outfits sprang up  in the city […]

The post I want to revive performance poetry in FCT –Chukwumerije appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. World Poetry Day: FG to revitalise teaching and learning of poetry The Federal Government has promised to revitalise the teaching and learning of poetry in schools as part of measures aimed...
  2. Senator Uche Chukwumerije dies at 75 Senator Uche Chukwumerije is dead. The Nation gathered that the late Senator died few hours ago in Abuja. Chukwumerije was...
  3. President Jonathan Mourns Chukwumerije President Goodluck Jonathan has extended heartfelt condolences to the Chukwumerije family as well as the government and people of Abia...
  4. Governor Okorocha Condoles with Chukwumerije Family The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has condoled with the family of Senator Chukwumerije, who died on Sunday, April 19....
  5. Olympian Chukwumerije gets British Council award For his efforts to add value to taekwondo, coupled with his exceptional contribution and commitment to creating positive social change...
  6. OPEC may revive talks on freezing oil output OPEC will probably revive talks on freezing oil output levels when it meets non-OPEC nations next month as top exporter...
  7. Former Information Minister Chukwumerije Passes Away Uche Chukwumerije, former Minister of Information and Chairman, Senate Committee on Education passed away on Sunday at the age of...
  8. 2015 African Games: Chukwumerije to lead taekwondo team 2011 African Games gold medalist and captain of Team Nigeria, Uche Chukwumerije will lead 16-man taekwondo team to the 2015...
  9. Agidigbo Jams Poetry At Freedom Park It is going to be ‘Agidigbo Night’ at Freedom Park, Lagos on Saturday, when Lagos-based group, Captain Badmus will entertain...
  10. Chukwumerije gets FUTO’s posthumous award …Okorocha, Tukur bag Doctorate Degree The late Senator Uche Chukwumerije will be conferred with a posthumous Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa)...

< YOHAIG home