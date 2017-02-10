I was asked to kill my child —Kogi gov’s wife

Posted February 10, 2017 7:26 am by Comments

Friday Olokor, Abuja Wife of Kogi State governor and Founder of Hayat Foundation, Mrs. Amina Bello, has suggested that government should enforce the provision of wheelchairs for physically challenged children and “shut down any school which discriminates against them.” She told journalists in Abuja how close friends and some family members mocked her for having […]

The post I was asked to kill my child —Kogi gov’s wife appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Osinbajo’s Wife Harps On Child Education The wife of Nigeria’s Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, has advised parents to work towards the intellectual development of their...
  2. Gunmen kidnap six Onitsha bound traders in Kogi Gbenga Odogun, Lokoja Six passengers travelling from Abuja to Onitsha have been kidnapped in Okene Local Government area of Kogi...
  3. Kogi women blast Tinubu’s wife for calling Dino Melaye a dog, ask her to apologize Kogi State women have demanded apology from Oluremi Tinubu, wife of former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu for calling...
  4. My wife’s lover named my child husband tells court “My wife’s lover, Temitope, gave my child his name on the day of christening,’’ a divorce seeker, Mr Femi Ojikutu,...
  5. Shi’ite: Court asked to order El-zakzaky’s wife arrest …declares Iranian Ambassador security risk A federal high court sitting in Abuja has been asked to order the immediate arrest...
  6. Kogi inaugurates task force on Child Rights Act in 21 LGs The Kogi State Government has inaugurated task forces in each of the 21 Local government areas of the state for...
  7. Kogi Commissioner to fight child, women abuse Mrs Bolanle Amupitan, the new Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development in Kogi, says her major focus will be...
  8. APC Kogi gives Bello four weeks ultimatum to pay workers’ entitlements The Kogi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has given the Governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, four...
  9. Singer, Duncan Mighty, and his wife expecting their second child Singer Duncan Mighty and his wife, Vivien, are expecting their second child. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy,...
  10. Faleke leads stakeholders to report Kogi governor to Osinbajo Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja A member of the House of Representatives, James Faleke, on Tuesday led some aggrieved All Progressives Congress...

< YOHAIG home