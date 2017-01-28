Popular face on Arsenal TV, Nigerian, Kelechi Anyikude, tells KUNLE FALAYI about his background, educational achievement and the message behind his personality You are perhaps the most popular Nigerian football fan in Europe as a result of your frequent appearance on Arsenal Fan TV, how did that all start? It all started during the 2014/2015 […]

The post I wear native attire to promote nigerian culture –Kelechi Anyikude, Nigerian Arsenal TV ‘super-fan’ appeared first on Punch Newspapers.