IBEDC decries vandalism of 250 transformer stations

Posted February 13, 2017

’Femi Asu The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company has said over 250 transformer substations valued at over N800m have been vandalised across its franchise areas in the last 11 months. The IBEDC said in a statement on Sunday that apart from inadequate energy generation in the country, vandalism had been one of the major factors hampering […]

