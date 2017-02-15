IBM and Ericsson’s research on 5G communications networks
International Business Machines and Ericsson have announced a research breakthrough that could accelerate the launch of the 5G communications networks and support new mobile enterprise and user experiences enabled by high data rates, including the Internet of Things (IoT), connected vehicles and immersive virtual reality. According to the companies, they have created a compact silicon-based […]
