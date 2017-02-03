Ibori appears in UK court for asset forfeiture hearing

A former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, on Friday appeared before a Southwark Crown court for his asset forfeiture hearing. Ibori, who regained his freedom in December 2016 after spending four-and-a-half years in a United Kingdom prison for money laundering, may forfeit assets worth about £250m should the judge rule against him, according to […]

