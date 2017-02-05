Niyi Odebode, Olusola Fabiyi, Okechukwu Nnodim, Eniola Akinkuotu, Bayo Akinloye, Alexander Okere and Ovie Okpare A former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, still has 170 charges against him pending before a Federal High Court. SUNDAY PUNCH gathered on Saturday that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission would soon arraign him on charges bordering on […]

The post Ibori returns, meets DSS, to face 170 EFCC charges appeared first on Punch Newspapers.