Ibori returns, meets DSS, to face 170 EFCC charges

Posted February 5, 2017 2:26 am by Comments

Niyi Odebode, Olusola Fabiyi, Okechukwu Nnodim, Eniola Akinkuotu, Bayo Akinloye, Alexander Okere and Ovie Okpare A former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, still has 170 charges against him pending before a Federal High Court. SUNDAY PUNCH gathered on Saturday that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission would soon arraign him on charges bordering on […]

The post Ibori returns, meets DSS, to face 170 EFCC charges appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. EFCC To Arraign Ex-Adamawa Governor Over Money Laundering Charges The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign the former Governor of Adamawa State, Mr Ahmadu Fintiri before...
  2. N143bn ghost workers scam: EFCC presses charges against five alleged masterminds Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has filed charges against five officials, who allegedly padded the Federal...
  3. “I’m Ready To Testify Against Ibori Over $15m Bribe” – Former EFCC Boss, Ribadu Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has listed its inceptive Chairman, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu as a star witness to testify against...
  4. EFCC re-arraigns ex-Air Force chief on N7bn money laundering charges Ade Adesomoju, Abuja The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday re-arraigned a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief...
  5. Stupid $15m bribery allegation against Ibori: Contradictions galore in EFCC, Obasanjo’s statements By Tony Eluemunor The former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Nuhu Ribadu,  has travelled the world just to...
  6. EFCC Levels 50 Money Laundering Charges Against Former Bayelsa Gov. Timipre Sylva The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Sunday leveled 50 charges of money laundering against former governor of Bayelsa...
  7. Money laundering: EFCC fails to arraign Suswam The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) failed to arraign former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam, who is facing money...
  8. EFCC files charges against Rana Prestige directors Lagos—The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has filed criminal charges against a director of Rana Prestige Industries Nigeria Limited,...
  9. EFCC docks Dasuki, Yuguda, others on fresh charges Monday The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has concluded plans to dock the embattled former National Security Adviser, NSA, ?Col....
  10. EFCC charges former Bayelsa Gov. Sylva with 50 money laundering charges Disappointed by the dismissal of the money laundering charges it charged against former Bayelsa governor, Timipre Sylva, by Justice A....

< YOHAIG home