Godwin Udoh, Asaba A landlord and the head of Okponta quarters in Ibusa town, Oshimili-North Local Government Area of Delta State, Sunday ‘Allah-day’ Okocha, has allegedly beaten a woman, Mrs. Chioma Joshua, of Umuehe Quarters into a coma. Mrs. Joshua was reportedly on her way back from a visit to a friend (Mama Sam) when […]

The post Ibusa landlord accused of beating pregnant woman into coma appeared first on Punch Newspapers.