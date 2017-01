Niyi Odebode and John Alechenu Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has warned that religion will kill the country if it is not tamed. Soyinka stated this in Abuja on Thursday at the presentation of a book, Religion and the Making of Nigeria, written by Prof. Olufemi Vaughan. He said President Muhammadu Buhari had said if […]

The post If we don’t tame religion, it’ll kill Nigeria –Soyinka appeared first on Punch Newspapers.