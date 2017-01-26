A couple have uploaded photographs of their nine-month old twins on the social media, garnering all sorts of reactions ranging from awe to adoration. They are biracial: one is Black, the other is White. Biracial twins are either born of parents of two races, or as a result of what scientists call “heteropaternal superfecundation.” Heteropaternal […]

The post If your twins differ totally from each other, here’s why appeared first on Punch Newspapers.