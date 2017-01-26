If your twins differ totally from each other, here’s why

Posted January 26, 2017 12:26 pm by Comments

A couple have uploaded photographs of their nine-month old twins on the social media, garnering all sorts of reactions ranging from awe to adoration. They are biracial: one is Black, the other is White. Biracial twins are either born of parents of two races, or as a result of what scientists call “heteropaternal superfecundation.” Heteropaternal […]

The post If your twins differ totally from each other, here’s why appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigerians pay hospital bill for twins abandoned by parents Kind-hearted Nigerians have paid the hospital bill newborn twins who were abandoned by their mother. According to reports, the woman...
  2. Motorcyclist abducts three-year-old twins on way to school Afeez Hanafi A commercial motorcyclist caused panic on Alubarika Street, in the Bariga area of Lagos State after he fled...
  3. CBN gov, Stanbic IBTC chairman differ on forex policy Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele and the Chairman, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Mr....
  4. Woman finds out her Twins are born to different Dads after a DNA test A woman in New Jersey only discovered that her twins have different fathers after she had DNA testing done to...
  5. 12 a great deal more totally kickass emblem possibilities available for call of duty 12 a great deal more totally kickass emblem possibilities available for call of duty I don’t want to talk about...
  6. Popular Stylish Twins Cipriana & T.K Quann bring their Signature Fab to Condé Nast Traveller Mag UK If you don’t know who the Quann sisters are in the fashion world, you might want to take a “Who...
  7. Trump vows to `totally accept’ election result if he wins “I would accept a clear election result, but would also reserve my right to file a contest…” The post Trump...
  8. BellaNaijarians, Mother of Conjoined Twins calls for Help as Hospital in Enugu denies Parents’ Requests Once again, we see the injustice in Nigeria. Mr & Mrs Ayeni welcomed beautiful twin girls named Miracle and Testimony...
  9. Man who Abandoned Wife and 3 Sets of Twins Reunited with Family Ruth Uche, mother of the 3 sets of twins who was abandoned by her husband, Benjamin Uche, and given welfare...
  10. Fuel crisis: Marketers, oil workers differ on oil swap proposal The operators disagree over a plan to replace fuel subsidy with an arrangement of sending crude oil overseas for refining....

< YOHAIG home