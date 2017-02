PETER DADA Few days to his inauguration as the governor of Ondo State, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu has been receiving pleas for political appointments from members of the Igbo community. The leader of the lgbo community in Ondo State, Titus Umenweke, made the demand in a town hall meeting held with the governor-elect in Owo. Umenweke […]

