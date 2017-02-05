Igbo must be careful with Obasanjo, he’s not our friend —MASSOB leader
The Leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, Uche Madu, speaks to GIBSON ACHONU on pro-Biafra agitations and the controversy surrounding Igbo presidency Would you say the Igbo have benefitted under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government? Ndigbo has never benefitted from Buhari’s administration because we know that it’s […]
The post Igbo must be careful with Obasanjo, he’s not our friend —MASSOB leader appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
What do you think?