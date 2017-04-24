I’ll forgive my wife if she signs undertaking, says divorce seeking man

A 46-year-old automobile mechanic, Mr Sanusi Wasiu, on Monday urged an Ikorodu Customary Court in Lagos State, to dissolve his 22-year marriage, over his wife’s alleged destruction of household property during misunderstandings.

The petitioner told the court that he was seeking divorce because the wife broke his television set during a quarrel.

“I don’t want to marry my wife again; I don’t love her anymore. If she continues to stay with me, she will destroy all the household property I have.

“The last time we fought, after destroying things in the home, she took knives to stab me, but I quickly escaped.

“That’s her usual habit. Although she has begged me and promised not to repeat such act, but I still don’t believe her.

“Truly, I want to divorce her, but if she can sign an undertaking for me in this court, I can still forgive her,’’ he said.

Responding, Oluwashinaayo, the 44-year-old trader and mother of four, confirmed that she usually destroyed household items during fights, with reasons.

“It was not intentional destroying our household items; my husband does not want to educate our children.

“He prefers to pay his siblings children’s school fees.

“I am now putting up such acts that will make me have my say; I want this court to help to beg my husband on my behalf. I will also sign an undertaking.

“I also want this court to prevail on my husband to finance our children’s education, as both of us were not educated.

“I want my children to be educated,’’ she said.

The Court President, Mrs Funmi Adeola, scolded the woman and warned her never to repeat such acts.

She also ordered the couple to wait in the Judges’ Chambers, for a discussion, to shed more light on the importance of the children’s education.

Adeola adjourned the case until May 16, for possible reconciliation.

