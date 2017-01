Ted Odogwu No fewer than 52 youths in Kano State have been sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for engaging in car racing, which flouted the laws of the state. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Magaji Musa Majiya, said the 52 persons defied the ban placed on the act by the police […]

The post Illegal motor racing: Court jails 52 for six months in Kano appeared first on Punch Newspapers.