Illiterate or not, Tuface loves Nigeria – Adegboruwa

Posted February 5, 2017 2:26 am by Comments

Lawyer and human rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, in this interview with BAYO AKINLOYE says he is supporting Tuface’s protest Why are you supporting the mass protest called by Innocent ‘Tuface’ Idibia? I am a member of United Action for Democracy which campaigns for true democracy, good governance, accountability and welfare of masses of the nation. […]

The post Illiterate or not, Tuface loves Nigeria – Adegboruwa appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Tuface protest: No going back, activists say SUNDAY ABORISADE and BAYO AKINLOYE The Conference of Nigeria’s Civil Right Activists and the United Action for Democracy have said...
  2. Ban on Tuface’s protest: Leaders must listen to public opinion – Fayose Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has criticised the Federal government and the Nigeria Police on alleged...
  3. VIDEO: Tuface urges peace, order during protest Nigerian Afro-Pop artist, Tuface, has called on Nigerians in a video released on his official to be peaceful and orderly...
  4. Fayose backs Tuface, says he will join protest Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has declared his support for the nationwide protest led by Afro hip pop artiste,...
  5. Police can’t stop 2face rally –Fayose, Adegboruwa Kamarudeen Ogundele and Ramon Oladimeji The Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Governors’ Forum of the Peoples’ Democratic...
  6. Protest: I will no longer be quiet, says Tuface Nigerian Afro-Pop artist Tuface called on his fans Tuesday to march next week against the government and its handling of...
  7. I’m tired of mediating between Tuface and Blackface –Faze There seems to be a never ending war between former Plantashun Boiz group mates, Tuface and Blackface and many people...
  8. Trial of rights activist, Adegboruwa, continues Feb. 24 A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday adjourned to Feb. 24, continuation of trial of a lawyer, and rights...
  9. Adegboruwa: Buhari has taken us back to the 1984 jackboot era of intolerance Human rights lawyer, Ebun-OluAdegboruwa, wants the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to boycott the courts indefinitely in protest of the invasion...
  10. Tuface Idibia cancel planned nationwide protest against the Federal Government The Tuface Idibia-planned nationwide protest against the Federal Government on Feb. 6 has been canceled due to security challenges. In...

< YOHAIG home