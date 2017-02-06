I’m not returning money to EFCC, says Fani-Kayode

Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has denied reports that he is planning to return N26m to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Fani-Kayode, who is standing trial before an FCT High Court for an alleged N26m fraud, said in a statement that the court proceedings were misinterpreted and misrepresented […]

