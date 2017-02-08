I’m ready for trial, not plea bargain – Fani-Kayode

Posted February 8, 2017 5:26 am by Comments

Ade Adesomoju, Abuja A former Minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, on Tuesday, denied any intention to enter into plea bargain with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in respect of the N26m fraud charges instituted against him before a Federal High Court in Abuja. Some media reports (not of The PUNCH) had stated that […]

