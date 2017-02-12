India arrests Nigerian for ingesting 90 wraps of cocaine

India’s Narcotics Control Bureau has recovered 1.3 kilograms of fine quality Colombian cocaine stashed in 90 capsules from the stomach of a Nigerian, who had come to Delhi from Lome, Togo. According to The Times of India, the accused was taken to hospital where an X-ray confirmed the presence of foreign bodies in his stomach. […]

The post India arrests Nigerian for ingesting 90 wraps of cocaine appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

