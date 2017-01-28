INEC deploys 2,452 workers for Edo bye-election

Fidelis Soriwei, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission is to deploy 2,452 personnel in Edo State for the Etsako East/Etsako West/Etsako Central Federal Constituency bye-election scheduled for Saturday, January 28, 2017. INEC’s Deputy Director in charge of Publicity and Voter Education, Mr. Nick Dazang, said in a statement on Friday that the personnel to be […]

