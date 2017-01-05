INEC pledges support for IG’s probe panel on Rivers rerun

Fidelis Soriwei, Abuja The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, has vowed to support the panel set up by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Idris Ibrahim, to investigate the violence that rocked the December 10, 2016 rerun election in Rivers State. Yakubu made the promise while receiving the Chairman of the […]

The post INEC pledges support for IG's probe panel on Rivers rerun appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

