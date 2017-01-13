INEC reconstitutes standing committees

The Independent National Electoral Commission said it had reconstituted its Standing Committees and defined States of supervision for National Commissioners of the commission. The commission announced this in its daily bulletin issued on Friday in Abuja. According to it, the committees are Appointments, Promotions and Disciplinary Committee to be headed by Alhaji Baba Arfo (North-East), […]

