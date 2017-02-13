Infrastructure decay: 1004 residents sack maintenance committee

Posted February 13, 2017 4:26 am by Comments

Maureen Ihua-Maduenyi House owners and residents of the 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos, under the auspices of Concerned Residents of 1004, have sacked the executive of the House Owners and Residents Association, a committee saddled with the maintenance of facilities in the estate. The residents said the committee was unable to maintain facilities and this […]

The post Infrastructure decay: 1004 residents sack maintenance committee appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Things fall apart at 1004 Estates 1004 It was clearly a mini civil war. Residents of 1004 Estate Victoria Island Lagos woke up on December 5, last...
  2. Govt urges residents to protect infrastructure Opeyemi Soyoye The Lagos State Government has asked residents to maintain infrastructure in the state, urging them to report anyone...
  3. Police stop execution of court order on 1004 Estates The police have disrupted the execution of a court order on the management and control of the luxurious 1004 Estates...
  4. Chaos at 1004 Estate as former facility manager tried to shut down power to the estate There was chaos at 1004 estate, Victoria Island, Lagos this night after a bunch of thugs organized by Samuel Ukpong,...
  5. Unical Students Protest Decay In Infrastructure Students of the University of Calabar (Unical) have staged a protest over what they described as decay in infrastructure in...
  6. Why we are advocating peace, rule of law at 1004 Estate — MD As 2016 begins and industry chiefs make projections for the year, Samuel Ukpong, Managing Director of 1004 Estates Limited, in...
  7. LASEPA reopens 1004 Estates’ water treatment plant General Manager, LASEPA, Adebola Shabi AFTER complying with Lagos State Environmental protection Agency (LASEPA) directives, the 1004 estates’ mega size...
  8. Bad roads, deteriorating infrastructure, worry FCT residents Bad roads, deteriorating infrastructure, worry FCT residents The post Bad roads, deteriorating infrastructure, worry FCT residents appeared first on Vanguard...
  9. Bankers’ Committee Promises To Reduce Mass Sack The Bankers’ Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria has promised to reduce the ongoing mass layoff in banks as...
  10. Infrastructure decay killing agric devt …AgroNigeria launches TV programme to attract investment By Steve Agbota Infrastructure decay has been described as the major problem the...

< YOHAIG home