Institute suspends 20 for exam fraud

Posted February 13, 2017 12:26 am by Comments

Enyioha Opara,Minna The Justice Fati  Abubakar Institute of Legal and Administrative Studies, Minna, Niger State, has suspended 20 students for alleged examination malpractices in the last semester examination. The Provost of the Institute, Dr. Mohammed Busa, who disclosed this to newsmen in Minna said six students who couldn’t prove their innocence were asked to go […]

