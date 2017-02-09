Is the Presidency right to conceal Buhari’s health status?

Posted February 9, 2017 2:26 am by Comments

Zulu Ofoelu (Leader, Igbo National Congress) It is very unfortunate that the Presidency would allow the confusion over the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari to degenerate to this level. The President is the number one public figure in the country. I have read where some of his people argued that his health status is […]

The post Is the Presidency right to conceal Buhari’s health status? appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Come clean on Buhari’s health status, Doctors tell Presidency NIGERIAN Medical Association, NMA, has asked the Presidency to come clean on the state of President Muhammadu Buhari’s health. This,...
  2. PDP asks Buhari to declare health status as President extends vacation John Alechenu, John Ameh, Olusola Fabiyi, Olalekan Adetayo, Leke Baiyewu and Tony Okafor President Muhammadu Buhari is sick, but not...
  3. Nigerians Need To Know Buhari’s Health Status – Falana A senior lawyer and rights activist, Mr Femi Falana, has advised the Presidency to do more in telling Nigerians about...
  4. Only Buhari Can Reveal His Own Health Status – Femi Adesina The Special Adviser to the Nigerian President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, says all that President Buhari needs...
  5. Lai Mohammed denies that governors sent emissary to the UK to determine Pres Buhari’s health status Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has refuted a media report alleging that Nigerian Governors are planning to send...
  6. Buhari’s health: President should address Nigerians, says NLC Niyi   Odebode, Olusola Fabiyi, Fidelis Soriwei, Olalekan Adetayo and Friday Olokor The Presidency on Thursday insisted that despite the rumour...
  7. Buhari’s health and the health of the nation Niyi Akinnaso Let us not deceive ourselves. President Muhammadu Buhari is not well. He is sick. He is ill. He...
  8. “I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status” – Osinbajo Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday said only President Muhammadu Buhari would disclose his health status...
  9. Declare Your Health Status, PDP Tells Buhari As President Extends Vacation President Muhammadu Buhari is sick, but not terminally ill, The Punch gathered on Sunday. A top government official, who spoke...
  10. PDP Demands Full Disclosure Of Buhari’s Health Status The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concerns over the health status of  the presidential candidate of the All Progressives...

< YOHAIG home