Isheri kidnap: Landlords, residents flee homes for hotels

Posted February 11, 2017 6:26 am by Comments

•We’d only fight militants if govt asks for our help – OPC leader Kunle Falayi and Afeez Hanafi In the wake of the abduction of a landlord and killing of three security guards in Isheri North Estate GRA, Lagos, on Thursday, some landlords are fleeing their homes, Saturday PUNCH has learnt. Our correspondents were told that […]

The post Isheri kidnap: Landlords, residents flee homes for hotels appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Police Arrest Suspect In Isheri Residents’ Kidnap One of the persons suspected to have abducted three landlords and their aerobics instructors recently in Isheri, a border community...
  2. Police arrest two suspected kidnappers of Isheri landlords By Evelyn Usman The Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team ,IRT has arrested two suspected members of the kidnap gang...
  3. Gunmen kidnap nine landlords in Lagos-Ogun border community Armed men on Saturday kidnapped nine landlords at Isheri, Ogun State. Isheri is just a kilometer from Lagos. According to...
  4. Suspected Militants Kidnap Three Landlords In Lagos – Militants seem to have renewed their activities in Lagos as three landlords were kidnapped – The police confirmed the...
  5. Breaking News: Kidnapped Isheri landlords, trainer freed Three landlords at Oshorun Heritage Estate, Isheri and their trainer kidnapped last Saturday on Channels Avenue have been freed. Kennedy...
  6. Photos from the scene of the Isheri kidnap incident Lagos state police commissioner, Fatai Owoseni, this after visited the scene of the Isheri North Estate GRA, Lagos where an...
  7. The three kidnapped Isheri Landlords and their trainer released The three landlords at Oshorun Heritage Estate, Isheri Kennedy Ucheagwu, Dr. Omololu Bello, Fidelis Esang, who were kidnapped last Saturday...
  8. Isheri Kidnap: Lagos Police Command Begins Investigation The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni has said that his men have begun investigation into the kidnap of...
  9. We Were Not Our Abductors’ Target – Isheri Kidnap Victim One of the victims of the kidnapping in the Isheri estate area has revealed that they were not the real...
  10. Gunmen kidnap 3 Lagos landlords •We stayed underwater for an hour, says escapee Hooded gunmen, clad in military camouflages, yesterday morning invaded Channels Avenue,  Isheri,...

< YOHAIG home