The Secretary of Isheri North Estate, GRA, Lagos State, Mr. Dayo Adekoya, has regained his freedom, days after he was abducted by gunmen. Adekoya had been whisked away on Wednesday by gunmen, who stormed the estate around 10pm and killed three security during the abduction. His release was confirmed by the Lagos State Police Commissioner, […]

