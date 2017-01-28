Nigerian basketball legend Olumide Oyedeji led the country to the London 2012 Olympics and the 2015 AfroBasket title. The 35-year-old former D’Tigers captain talks about his career and other issues in Nigerian basketball in this interview with Idris Adesina How are you finding life in retirement? I haven’t officially retired from the game. I will […]

The post It was tough calling it quits with d’tigers — Oyedeji appeared first on Punch Newspapers.