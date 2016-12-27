ITF tasks firms on students’ industrial attachment

Posted December 27, 2016 3:26 am by Comments

Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt The Industrial Training Fund has called on corporate organisations and other employers of labour not to hesitate to absorb students seeking industrial attachment. ITF Area Manager, Port Harcourt Office, Mr. Emmanuel Isiwu, observed that students applying for industrial attachment in some organisations had found it difficult to get placement. Isiwu, who […]

The post ITF tasks firms on students’ industrial attachment appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Nairabet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Adeboye tasks students on righteous living GENERAL Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has enjoined Nigerian students to live...
  2. University Of Port Harcourt Students Protest Hike In Tuition There was commotion on Monday in Port Harcourt, as students of the University of Port Harcourt protest hike in school...
  3. Protect your data from cyberattacks, experts advise firms An Information Technology company, Tarsus Technology Group, has called on organisations in Nigeria to make security their topmost priority to...
  4. Tariff: Labour to picket power firms on Monday Ife Adedapo The Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress of Nigeria and Civil Society Organisations will picket electricity distribution companies...
  5. FIRS seals off cement, engineering firms over tax evasion Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt ENFORCEMENT officers from the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Abuja, stormed Rivers State on Monday and sealed...
  6. Oil firms’ cash flows worsen, banks jittery ’Femi Asu Nigerian indigenous oil and gas firms are recording negative cash flows as the plunge in global oil prices...
  7. Industrial sector records N8.9tn output The manufacturing sector recorded an increase of N289bn in its output from N8.68tn in 2014 to N8.94tn at the end...
  8. Firms to offer SMEs free survival training strategies Rasheed Bisiriyu A number of dying Small and Medium Enterprises in Nigeria are expected to be rejuvenated and new ones...
  9. Power firms await resumption of CBN N213bn fund Femi Asu with a new electricity tariff regime recently approved to come on stream next month, power firms are expecting...
  10. African firms to launch more IPOs Stanley Opara with agency report African companies are likely to launch more than a dozen initial public offerings this year,...

< YOHAIG home