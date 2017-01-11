Niyi Odebode and Olalekan Adetayo The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, on Wednesday, said he had submitted the report on the probe of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Babachir Lawal. […]

The post I’ve submitted my report on Magu, SGF to Buhari –AGF appeared first on Punch Newspapers.