Jammeh announces decision to step down, thanks Gambians
Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh said Saturday he would step down to keep peace in his country after 22 years in power, following last-chance talks with west African leaders before a military intervention. Jammeh spent hours with Guinea and Mauritania’s presidents on Friday in Banjul, where agreement was reached that he would hand power to Adama […]
SAM PRINCE January 21st, 2017 at 11:35 am
JAMEH SHD BE PROSECUTED AND JAIL FOR OBSTRUCTING DEMOCRACY AND TRYING TO SUBVERT THE WISH OF D GAMBIAN PPLE.