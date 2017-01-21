Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh said Saturday he would step down to keep peace in his country after 22 years in power, following last-chance talks with west African leaders before a military intervention. Jammeh spent hours with Guinea and Mauritania’s presidents on Friday in Banjul, where agreement was reached that he would hand power to Adama […]

The post Jammeh announces decision to step down, thanks Gambians appeared first on Punch Newspapers.