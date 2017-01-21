Jammeh announces decision to step down, thanks Gambians

Posted January 21, 2017 7:26 am by Comments (1)

Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh said Saturday he would step down to keep peace in his country after 22 years in power, following last-chance talks with west African leaders before a military intervention. Jammeh spent hours with Guinea and Mauritania’s presidents on Friday in Banjul, where agreement was reached that he would hand power to Adama […]

The post Jammeh announces decision to step down, thanks Gambians appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

One response to Jammeh announces decision to step down, thanks Gambians

  1. SAM PRINCE January 21st, 2017 at 11:35 am

    JAMEH SHD BE PROSECUTED AND JAIL FOR OBSTRUCTING DEMOCRACY AND TRYING TO SUBVERT THE WISH OF D GAMBIAN PPLE.

    Reply

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Yahya Jammeh has agreed to step down – Barrow The Gambia’s new President Adama Barrow on  Friday said that the outgoing preident Yahya Jammeh “has agreed to step down”....
  2. Gambia’s Jammeh in 11th-hour talks over handover crisis Regional leaders held 11th-hour talks with Gambia’s Yahya Jammeh to persuade him to hand over power peacefully Friday, as troops...
  3. Gambians flee to Senegal as President Jammeh remains defiant Gambians are fleeing the west African smallest nation following the country’s President Yahya Jammeh refusal to step down despite losing...
  4. West African leaders give Jammeh last chance to step down Yahya Jammeh, no longer recognized as president West African leaders on Friday said they would travel once again to The...
  5. Gambians topple Yahya Jammeh President of the Gambia, Yahya Jammeh: toppled via ballot box Gambia’s opposition candidate Adama Barrow has won the presidential polls...
  6. See Gambians Leave Their Country Over Imminent War As Jammeh Refuses To Step Down Below are photos of Gambia citizens leaving the country in their hundreds over imminent war, following Jammeh’s refusal to step...
  7. Gambian president Jammeh will not ‘step down’ Gambian President Yahya Jammeh said he would not step down and condemned mediation by West African regional bloc ECOWAS that...
  8. Gambians React As Jammeh Begs To Stay In His Village As ECOWAS Troops Storm Gambia According to popular Gambian TV GRTS Live,former Gambian president and rebel Jammeh is begging to stay at his hometown Kanilai...
  9. Yahya Jammeh agrees to step down, leaves the country The Gambia’s new President Adama Barrow said on Friday that the outgoing president Yahya Jammeh “has agreed to step down”....
  10. Leave now, respect the wishes of Gambians, UN urges Jammeh The UN chief cautioned against violence. The post Leave now, respect the wishes of Gambians, UN urges Jammeh appeared first...

< YOHAIG home