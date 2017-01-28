Jigawa Pilgrims Board directs pilgrims to deposit N1m

Posted January 28, 2017 2:26 pm by Comments

The Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board has directed prospective pilgrims in the state to deposit N1m for the 2017 Hajj. The Public Relations Officer of the board, Alhaji Ibrahim Hashim, told newsmen in Dutse on Saturday that the pilgrims should deposit the amount with the board’s Zonal Officers in its 13 centres across the state. […]

The post Jigawa Pilgrims Board directs pilgrims to deposit N1m appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 2016 Hajj: Jigawa Pilgrims Board deposits over N753m to NAHCON   The Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board (JPWB) on Friday said that it had deposited over N753 million to the...
  2. Hajj board directs intending female pilgrims to undergo compulsory pregnancy test No fewer than 5, 600 intending pilgrims from the state are expected to perform the 2016 Hajj in Saudi Arabia....
  3. Board to refund N41m to 2,374 pilgrims in Jigawa The Jigawa Pilgrims Welfare Board (JPWB) on Thursday said it would refund more than N41 million to Muslim pilgrims who...
  4. Jigawa sacks 27 pilgrims welfare officers The Jigawa Government has approved the termination of appointment of all Pilgrims Welfare Officers in the 27 local government areas...
  5. Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board Pays N12m For Intending Pilgrims’ Rams The Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board said that it had deposited N12 million with Jaiz Bank in Bauchi, Bauchi...
  6. Gov. Badaru re-appoints Alhassan to head Pilgrims Board Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa State Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa, has re-appointed Alhaji Sani Alhassan, as the Executive Secretary,...
  7. 2016 Hajj: Kwara Pilgrims Board disqualifies 7 pregnant applicants The Kwara Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board said it has disqualified seven intending female Pilgrims from the state for carrying pregnancy....
  8. Board secures visas for 900 intending pilgrims in Kano Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board said 900 out of the state’s 5,602 intending pilgrims...
  9. Kano pilgrims board drops 16 pregnant women from 2016 hajj State government subsidises pilgrims’ accommodation with N367 million. The post Kano pilgrims board drops 16 pregnant women from 2016 hajj...
  10. Jigawa saves N500m as pilgrims begin flights to Saudi Arabia Gigawa State Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar has said his administration saved over N500 million on this year’s hajj. The governor...

< YOHAIG home