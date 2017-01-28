Jigawa Pilgrims Board directs pilgrims to deposit N1m

The Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board has directed prospective pilgrims in the state to deposit N1m for the 2017 Hajj. The Public Relations Officer of the board, Alhaji Ibrahim Hashim, told newsmen in Dutse on Saturday that the pilgrims should deposit the amount with the board’s Zonal Officers in its 13 centres across the state. […]

