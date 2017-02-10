JNI expresses anxiety over Buhari’s illness

Godwin Isenyo, Kaduna The Jama’atu Nasril Islam in Kaduna on Thursday expressed anxiety over the rumours surrounding the illness of President Muhammadu Buhari. Specifically, the Muslim body which is being led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, frowned on the controversies trailing Buhari’s illness. The JNI, in a statement signed by its […]

The post JNI expresses anxiety over Buhari's illness appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

