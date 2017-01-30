Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja A former Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, has blamed former President Goodluck Jonathan and Governor Nyesom Wike for the inability of the state to take possession of the two seized controversial helicopters. The two helicopters were last week seized by the Nigeria Customs Service and handed over to the Nigerian […]

The post Jonathan, Wike blocked delivery of Rivers helicopters — Amaechi appeared first on Punch Newspapers.