Justice Ademola earns N6.3m as annual salary –Witness

Ade Adesomoju, Abuja A Federal High Court official, Mr. Awoyemi Adisa, revealed on Thursday that a serving judge of the court, Justice Adeniyi Ademola, who is being prosecuted along with two others on gratification charges, was earning an annual pay of N6.3m as salaries and emoluments. Adisa, the Chief Accountant of the Federal High Court […]

