Ramon Oladimeji and Oluwatosin Omojuyigbe The trial of Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia for alleged bribery and unlawful enrichment proceeded before a Lagos State High Court in Ikeja on Monday despite spirited effort by her lawyer, Mr. Wale Akoni (SAN), to make the trial judge, Justice Hakeem Oshodi, halt the Monday hearing. Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia, a serving judge […]

The post Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia loses bid to delay bribery trial appeared first on Punch Newspapers.