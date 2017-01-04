Kaduna killers are criminals, stop hate speech, says FG

Friday Olokor, Adelani Adepegba and Leke Baiyewu The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, has cautioned community and religious leaders to refrain from inciting hate speech or giving religious colouration to the crisis between herdsmen and farmers in Southern Kaduna. He also advised Nigerians to refrain from making comments that could inflame the crisis in the […]

