Kane’s hat-trick lifts Tottenham to second

Posted January 14, 2017 3:26 pm by Comments

New father Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur crushed West Bromwich Albion 4-0 on Saturday to climb to second place in the Premier League table. Kane’s hat-trick, which took his season tally to 15 goals, capped an outstanding performance that ensured Mauricio Pochettino’s side maintained the standards set in last week’s defeat of […]

The post Kane’s hat-trick lifts Tottenham to second appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Saviour’s hat-trick lifts Dream Team Godwin Saviour scored a hat-trick for Nigeria’s Olympic team against 36 Lion of Lagos in a test match played in...
  2. Premier League: Arsenal Finish Second As Tottenham Crash A hat trick by Olivier Giroud ensured that Arsenal finished second and above London rivals Tottenham Hotspurs in the Premier League. The...
  3. Kane in tune as Tottenham down Norwich Harry Kane hit all the right notes as the Tottenham striker’s double clinched a 3-0 win over Norwich that kept...
  4. Mauricio Pochettino wants three more signings for Tottenham Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham could sign as many as three more players before the transfer window closes in just under...
  5. Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham: Harry Kane’s penalty ensures draw result in North London derby (photos) Arsenal missed the chance to go top of the standings while Tottenham Hotspur did their title ambitions no favour as...
  6. Kane, Alli score brace as Tottenham thrash Watford 4-1 Dele Alli and Harry Kane Harry Kane and Dele Alli scored two goals apiece as Tottenham thrashed lacklustre Watford to...
  7. Harry Kane, Dele Alli brace up as Spurs crush Stoke Tottenham produced an outstanding display to thrash Stoke and move five points behind leaders Leicester with four games of the...
  8. Man United pip Tottenham in EPL opening day An own goal from Kyle Walker ensured Manchester United opened the Premier League season with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham...
  9. Leicester seek revival against Tottenham Mauricio Pochettino is eager for Tottenham Hotspur to tighten up defensively when they renew acquaintances with Leicester City in the...
  10. Tottenham sign Dutch striker Janssen for £17 million Prolific Dutch international striker Vincent Janssen signed for English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday from AZ Alkmaar for...

< YOHAIG home