Kano APC crisis deepens as Kwankwaso’s faction rejects chairman

Posted February 5, 2017 11:26 pm by Comments

John Alechenu, Abuja the crisis rocking the Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has deepened following the rejection of the appointment of Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas as the state chairman by a faction loyal to former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso. Our correspondent gathered in Abuja on Sunday that Kwankwaso’s loyalists, under the aegis of the […]

The post Kano APC crisis deepens as Kwankwaso’s faction rejects chairman appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. PDP Crisis: Sheriff faction rejects Walid Jibrin as BoT chairman The faction received a U.S. official on Wednesday. The post PDP Crisis: Sheriff faction rejects Walid Jibrin as BoT chairman...
  2. NLC Crisis Deepens, As Ajaero Faction Calls For Fresh Election The leadership crisis rocking the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has deepened, with the Joe Ajaero-led faction insisting on the conduct...
  3. Aniocha South PDP crisis deepens as members defect to Sheriff faction     The crisis bedeviling Aniocha South Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State may has deepened with Ali-Modu Sheriff...
  4. Ganduje vs Kwankwaso: Kano APC suspends chairman L-R: Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has...
  5. Osun PDP crisis deepens, faction suspends Omisore Senator Iyiola Omisore As the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State deepens, a faction of the...
  6. Sheriff’s Faction Of PDP Rejects BoT Decision On Another Convention There is no end in sight yet for the leadership crisis of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the faction...
  7. Ganduje, Kwankwaso rift deepens As the relationship between the Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his predecessor, and present Senator representing...
  8. Kwankwaso bails 170 prison inmates in Kano Former Governor of Kano State and Senator representing Kano Central senatorial district, Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso on Friday, secured the release...
  9. Bye-election: Kano Govt accuses Kwankwaso of plot to cause mayhem KANO state government has accused former governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of plot to disrupt August 6 State House of Assembly...
  10. Kwankwaso slams N10 bn suit against Kano pensioners Mr. Kwankwaso claims Kano pensioners have lowered his estimation in the eyes of public. The post Kwankwaso slams N10 bn...

< YOHAIG home