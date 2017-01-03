Kano killing: Catholic lawyers allege fraud in blasphemy trial

Posted January 3, 2017 12:26 am by Comments

The National Association of Catholic Lawyers has described as judicial fraud the decision of a Kano State Magistrate’s Court which discharged the five persons being tried for allegedly killing a 74-year-old woman, Mrs. Bridget Agbahime, for blasphemy. The septuagenarian had been murdered for blasphemy on June 2, 2016 in Kano because she reportedly refused to […]

The post Kano killing: Catholic lawyers allege fraud in blasphemy trial appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Igbos In Kano Reject Release Of Blasphemy Killing Suspects There is some tension in Kano state Nigeria following the ruling of the Magistrate Court which ordered the release of five...
  2. CAN Demands Justice For Victim Of Kano Blasphemy Killing The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says it is deeply saddened by the news of the release without trial of...
  3. Islamic group condemns Kano blasphemy killing The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), has condemned the murder of a market woman in Kano, Mrs. Bridget Agbahime, by a...
  4. Court frees all suspects in Kano blasphemy killing Bridget Agbahime, 74, an Imo indigene, was murdered in Kofar Wambai Market in Kano over alleged blasphemy. The post Court...
  5. Blasphemy Killing: Kano govt won’t explain why suspects in Bridget Agbahime’s murder were freed The Police absolved themselves from the controversial decision of the Kano government. The post Blasphemy Killing: Kano govt won’t explain...
  6. Blasphemy: Justice will be served in Kano killing, says Buhari Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday promised that justice would be served in the case of an Igbo...
  7. Kano Killing: Trial of killers must be done openly -Northern CAN The Northern States branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said that the trial of the killers of...
  8. Blasphemy: Kano Court Frees Suspected Killers Of Pastor’s Wife, Bridget Agbahime A Kano magistrates’ court on Thursday discharged all the five suspects who allegedly killed Bridget Agbahime, a trader based in...
  9. Blasphemy killing:? Ohanaeze threatens to shut down Kano over release of suspects Following the discharge of suspected killers of an Igbo woman, Mrs. Bridget Aghahime by a Magistrate court in Kano, the...
  10. Photo: Five Men Accused Of Killing Kano Christian Woman Over Blasphemy Denied Bail A Kano Magistrates’ Court today denied bail to the five men who allegedly killed 74-year-old Mrs Bridget Agbahime in Kano...

< YOHAIG home