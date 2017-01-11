Kanu asks court to quash charges, journalists barred

Posted January 11, 2017 12:26 am by Comments

Ade Adesomoju, Abuja The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja, to quash the treason charges filed against him and others as security agents in plain clothes barred journalists from the Tuesday’s proceedings. Kanu, the National Coordinator of IPOB, Mr. Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and […]

The post Kanu asks court to quash charges, journalists barred appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Biafra: Kanu, others ask court to quash treason charge against them Detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, on Tuesday, queried the competence of the 11-count...
  2. Biafra: Journalists barred from court premises as Nnamdi Kanu’s secret trial begins The secret trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, commenced on Monday at the Federal High...
  3. Court Bars Journalists From Covering Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial A court in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, has barred reporters from covering the trial of the self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous...
  4. Dasuki Asks Court To Stop Trial, Quash Charges Former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki, has again asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to stop his trial....
  5. Nnamdi Kanu’s trial: Court approves shielded witnesses The Federal High Court on Tuesday in Abuja approved Federal Government’s request to protect the identities of prosecution witnesses in...
  6. Govt lists six treason charges against kanu •Tuesday’s trial stalled  Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) leader and Radio Biafra Director Nnamdi Kanu is to be charged with...
  7. Nnamdi Kanu’s secret trial begins in Abuja The secret trial of Leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu may have commenced on Tuesday morning...
  8. IPOB Trial: Kanu Asks Judge To Disqualify Himself The self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr Nnamdi Kanu, and his co-defendants, David Nwawusi and Benjamin...
  9. Biafra: Kanu asks court to reverse 90-day remand order Ade Adesomoju A leader of pro-Biafran agitation group and Director, Radio Biafra, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, on Tuesday asked a Federal...
  10. Breaking: DSS drops charges against Nnamdi Kanu in Magistrate Court Magistrate of the Chief Magistrate Court, Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, Shuaibu Usman, on Wednesday discharged the Director of Radio Biafra...

< YOHAIG home