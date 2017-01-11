Ade Adesomoju, Abuja The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja, to quash the treason charges filed against him and others as security agents in plain clothes barred journalists from the Tuesday’s proceedings. Kanu, the National Coordinator of IPOB, Mr. Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and […]

The post Kanu asks court to quash charges, journalists barred appeared first on Punch Newspapers.