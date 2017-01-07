Katsina Assembly to pass budget in three weeks

The Katsina State House of Assembly says it will pass the state’s 2017 appropriation bill into law within three weeks. The House leader, Ambali Farouq, who is also the Chairman, House Appropriation Committee, said this on Friday shortly after presiding over a public hearing on the budget estimate. Governor Aminu Masari had, a fortnight ago, […]

